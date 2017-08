One injured as police tear gas ‘return or resign’ protesters

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja One person was injured on Tuesday in Abuja when policemen fired tear gas canisters at protesters demanding the return of President Muhammadu Buhari who had been on medical leave in London, United Kingdom since May 2017. The wounded citizen was taken to a clinic at the Federal Secretariat complex, a few kilometres […]