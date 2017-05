Once strong, Buhari’s voice now trails into distant echo

What Nigerians receive these days, if anything at all, are statements released to the media on his behalf by those shielding him from those who took the trouble to vote for him in 2015. Quite frequently, the messages are conflicting, like the ramblings of a drunkard The post Once strong, Buhari’s voice now trails into distant echo appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story