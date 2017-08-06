Omo-Agege: Re-defining constituency empowerment
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly is inevitably turning out to be news-maker in every sense as it concerns the Urhobo nation and its people. While the Urhobo were yet reveling in his outstanding, purposeful and energetic representation of their national effort at the red chambers of the National Assembly, he has yet embarked on constituency empowerment programme that has never been seen or heard of in Urhobo political history.
