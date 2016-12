Oliseh takes Dutch club coaching job

Former Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as head coach of the Dutch second tier club, Fortuna Sittard. Oliseh, who stood down as Super Eagles coach 10 months ago, previously played for Dutch giants Ajax from 1997 to 1999, the BBC reports. Fortuna Sittard confirmed the ex- Eagles captain's appointment on its website, saying […]