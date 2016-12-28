Oliseh lands Dutch job
The 42-year-old will start next week on an 18-month contract with an option for as further year, the club announced.
“With Sunday, Fortuna is choosing a trainer who is young and ambitions, who has a vision and who the players will look up to” said club investor Isitan Gün. “We are seeking someone who can combine attractive football with the pure will to win. In Sunday, we think we have found this coach.”
Sittard fired Ben van Dael 11 days ago as they dropped to third from bottom in the standing with 15 points from 19 games.
