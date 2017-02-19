You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Okwuosa hails Pirates character
Update:  February 19, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Okwuosa hails Pirates character

Goals from Dove Wome and Riyaad Norodien cancelled out two second half strikes from Roland Putsche and the City captain Lebogang Manyama to earn Pirates a point, though it extends their winless streak to nine matches. Despite not featuring in Saturday’s spectacle in the Cape Town Stadium, the former Chippa United player told Kick Off.com it was “unbelievable” to be back in the Mother City. “I’m really happy for the result irrespective we played a 2-2 all draw here as it’s a result we have to be proud,” the Nigerian defender told our website. &ldqu Read Full Story
Sports

