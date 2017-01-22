You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Okwuosa, Van Heerden join Pirates
Update:  January 22, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Okwuosa, Van Heerden join Pirates

The duo have left for Pirates as part of a swap deal which sees Justice Chabalala, Donald Mokondelela, Sello Japhta and Nkosinathi Mthiyane move in the opposite direction to the Chilli Boys. READ: Lorch returns to Pirates Okwuosa and Van Heerden are expected to start training with Bucs on Monday. "We are happy we have replaced those players with equally quality players," Mpengesi tells KickOff.com. The Sea Robbers previously looked to recruit Okwuosa in the off-season, but changed their mind at the last minute. Former Bafana Bafana fullback Van Heerden spent the past six months with Read Full Story
Sports

