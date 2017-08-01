Okumu to Super Eagles
Okumu was released by Free State Stars last week just a year into his stay with the club during which he made eight appearances in all competitions.
This website has now been informed that the 20-year-old will remain in the town of Bethlehem – where Eagles are based – but will be playing in the second tier.
According to an informant the deal has been agreed in principal between the player and Eagles.
Okumu will be working under former Free State Stars defender Tshegofatso Mashego, coach of Eagles.
The 36-year-old guided the team to the professional ranks last season, winning the ABC Motsepe League Free State stream before succesfully navigating the play-offs.
With promotion to the NFD secured, Eagles lost the ABC Motsepe League final to uThongathi of KwaZulu-Natal but still walked away with R500 000 prize money as runners-up.
Meanwhile, Okumu is expected back in the country next week after travelling back to East Africa last week.
Prior to joining Stars, Okumu had played for Chemelil Sugar in his homeland of Kenya. Read Full Story