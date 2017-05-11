You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Okowa Receives Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe
May 11, 2017 

Okowa Receives Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe

&#8230; Calls On Youths To Discover Their Talents SENATOR Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, today received Delta State-born Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Michael Ejeba and called on youths to remain focused in discovering their talents. According to Governor Okowa, &#8220;wherever our youths find themselves they should be focussed in achieving their goals, the youths have latentRead More The post Okowa Receives Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
