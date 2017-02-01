Okorocha is motor park governor – Obiano
Tony Okafor, Awka The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Wednesday described the Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha as a shameless son who is spitting on his father’s grave. Obiano who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communication and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, called Okorocha “a Motor park governor.” […]
