Okocha, Maradona In Panel To Select FIFA Best Player

Former Nigeria international Austin Okocha, Argentina legend Diego Maradona and Netherlands great Edwin van der Sar are part of an 11-man panel that will select the 23-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2017 award, FIFA announced on their official website on Wednesday. Other football legends who are in the 11-man panel are Colombian