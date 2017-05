Okezie Ikpeazu dedicates victory to people of Abia state

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dedicated his victory over Uche Ogah at the Supreme Court to the people of Abia state, who he said stood by him all through the period of litigation. The post Okezie Ikpeazu dedicates victory to people of Abia state appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story