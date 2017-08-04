Okagbare seeks another slice of history in London –As 16th IAAF World Championships begin today in London
—Gusau charges athletes to stay clear of drugs Reigning Commonwealth queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor will be hoping for another slice of history when the 16th edition of the IAAF flagship event,the world championships get underway at the Olympic stadium in London this evening. The closest Nigeria came was Olusoji Fasuba’s fourth place finish inRead More
