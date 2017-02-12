Oiling Amnesty Programme: Stamping out any form of unrest in the Niger Delta
There is no gainsaying that the coming on stream of the Presidential Amnesty Programme greatly reduced the uncertainty and danger in doing business in the Niger Delta, which hosts the oil and gas exploration and exploitation on which the Nigerian nation depends for its economic survival. Comparatively, in the 2006/2008 period, a maximum of 800,000 barrels per day was attainable because of the strident dangerous environment in which the multi-national petroleum companies were working in the militants-infested creeks while the figure rose to a peak of 2.3 million barrels per day after the setti Read Full Story