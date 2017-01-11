You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Oil workers begin three-day warning strike today
Update:  January 11, 2017 

Oil workers begin three-day warning strike today

’Femi Asu barring any last-minute change in plan, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers will commence its planned three-day warning strike today (Wednesday) over unresolved issues with some International Oil Companies operating in the country. The union said it had given the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to intervene in a bid [&#8230;] The post Oil workers begin three-day warning strike today appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Business

