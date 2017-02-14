Ogoni Clean-up will cost $1b, Niger Delta needs a new vision says Osinbajo
In continuation of a series of interactive engagements with leaders in oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region in Port Harcourt Rivers State the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo revealed that the Ogoni Clean-Up project flagged off in 2016 will cost $1billion and the funds will be provided by Shell Petroleum Development Company.
