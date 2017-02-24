Off you go, Mr Jonevret!
The issuing of Jonevret’s temporary work permit means he takes over with immediate effect with his first game in charge at home in Orlando against Polokwane City – a game that will serve as a warm-up to the Soweto Derby next week.
The Swede has inherited a dressing room floating in a mess, jaded on confidence, without a win in the last nine games, feeling the effects of twice being handed half a dozen this season, already out of the title race and merely playing to retain the pride of being the only team to never finish outside the top eight in the history of the PSL.
