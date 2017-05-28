You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Obasanjo to youths: Don’t wish us dead, you still need our mentoring
Update:  May 28, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Obasanjo to youths: Don’t wish us dead, you still need our mentoring

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday pleaded with the nation's youth not to wish elders in the country "dead", saying they need them as "mentors" and "advisers" in their journey of life. Obasanjo who stated that his "greatest fear about Nigeria" today remained the "anger and frustration of the youths," said if not managed, it
News

