Obasanjo to be crowned Grand Patron of FESTAC’ 77
Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) has scheduled to crown Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Grand Patron of FESTAC ’77 on March 3, 2017, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. This was recently disclosed to Vanguard’s Arts & Reviews by the Corporate Affairs Department CBAAC, D-G’s Office, at Broad Street, Lagos.
