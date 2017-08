Obasanjo remains father of corruption – Reps fire back

The House of Representatives has said that it maintains its earlier position that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the father of corruption. It made the position in a statement yesterday by its Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, which is response to the latest attack on the National Assembly by Obasanjo. The […] Obasanjo remains father of corruption – Reps fire back Read Full Story