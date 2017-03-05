You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Obasanjo library: SERAP seeks law on disclosure of donations to fund presidential libraries
Update:  March 05, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Obasanjo library: SERAP seeks law on disclosure of donations to fund presidential libraries

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to “urgently propose a bill that would specifically regulate and bring transparency to any future presidential library fundraising process, and make public disclosure of major donations towards the establishment of any such library mandatory.” The post Obasanjo library: SERAP seeks law on disclosure of donations to fund presidential libraries appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
