Obasanjo canvasses Igbo President for Nigeria
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday made a subtle case for other geo- political zones to produce Nigeria’s President in the interest of justice and fairness. Since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the South East region is yet to produce the country’s President, while the Southwest, North and minority South – South have […]
