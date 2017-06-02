You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Obasanjo Presidential Library exposes secondary school students to civil war experiences
Obasanjo Presidential Library exposes secondary school students to civil war experiences

AS part of efforts to mark the international world museum day,the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, on May 18,2017 assembled Primary and Secondary school students from various parts of the State and played video and audio clips of the Civil war for them with a view to teaching them the effects of the civil war on Nigeria .
