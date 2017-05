Obasanjo, Maurice Iwu rigged election in 2007 – Emir Sanusi II

Former Central Bank of Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, and Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II has said that there is nothing like “Muslim North” as those from Northern part of Nigeria could be called. Sanusi spoke at the Muson Centre at the launching of a book written by Sir Olaniwun Ajayi, […] Obasanjo, Maurice Iwu rigged election in 2007 – Emir Sanusi II Read Full Story