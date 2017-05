Obanikoro’s defection to APC makes me sad – Fani-Kayode

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as saddening the defection of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, to the All Progressives Congress. Obanikoro and Fani-Kayode spent about a month together in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in October last year... Read Full Story