Obama asks for ideas for retirement pledging work for ‘true democracy’
US President Barack Obama called Friday on the public to offer ideas on what he should do in retirement, pledging to work for “true democracy” as he exits the White House. Just hours before handing over the leadership of the United States to Donald Trump, Obama said in tweets and a video with his wifeRead More
The post Obama asks for ideas for retirement pledging work for ‘true democracy’ appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story