OFFICIAL: Montpellier unveil Dolly
The French Ligue 1 club have announced the deal on all their official channels following a once-off 1.5-million Pounds (R25-million) payment to Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 24-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal and will wear jersey number 20 at La Paillade.
‘The MHSC is very pleased to welcome the first South African player in the history of the club and welcomes the good cooperation with Mamelodi Sundows on this issue. Welcome Keagan!’ read a statement on the club’s official website.
Montpellier have a Ligue 1 clash tonight against Olympique Marseille but Dolly is