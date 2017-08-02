Nsabiyumva to Ajax on the cards
Nsabiyumva spent all of last week with Ajax during their pre-season camp in Tshwane and featured in friendly games against Maritzburg United, SuperSport United and University of Pretoria.
Word reaching this website is that negotiations are now on-going between Ezenkosi owner Jomo Sono and the bosses at Ajax as the towering defender is still under contract with Cosmos after signing a new two-year deal in June.
Nsabiyumva is still just 22 but has already been a regular for the Burundi national team through most of the last four years.
He has been with Cosmos since the 2013-14 season having arrived from his homeland as a teenager.
“I have been told that Ajax want me but that is a matter between the two clubs so I will just have to wait and hear what the outcome of their talks is. From the time that I spent with Ajax I think I did well,” Nsabiyumva tells KickOff.com.
The signing of Nsabiyumva might also depend on what eventually happens with Rivaldo Coetzee – another central defender who has been linked with a move away from The Urban Warriors.