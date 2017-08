Northerners, Yoruba Quit Notice: N’Delta militants split

MILITANTS in the Niger Delta have been torn apart over the last Thursday quit notice by the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, CNDA, asking Northerners and Yoruba to leave the oil region before October 1 ahead of fresh attacks on oil installations.