North is ready for break up of Nigeria – Ango Abdullahi

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi has stated that the north is ready to go their way if Nigeria decides to break up. He was reacting to accusation by the South East leaders that the Northern Elders were sabotaging efforts to restructure the country. Abdullahi said the North is not aware […] North is ready for break up of Nigeria – Ango Abdullahi Read Full Story