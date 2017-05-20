You are here:  Home  »  News  »  North allegedly ready for breakup, nothing wrong in Ndigbo asking for a country – Northern Elders
May 20, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

A statement credited to the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Professor. Ango Abdullahi has claimed that the Professor allegedly said that the North is ready to be on her own should a breakup of Nigeria become feasible. The statement also claimed that Prof. Abdullahi said that there is also nothing wrong in Ndigbo asking for a country of their own. The post North allegedly ready for breakup, nothing wrong in Ndigbo asking for a country – Northern Elders appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
