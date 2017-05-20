North allegedly ready for breakup, nothing wrong in Ndigbo asking for a country – Northern Elders
A statement credited to the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Professor. Ango Abdullahi has claimed that the Professor allegedly said that the North is ready to be on her own should a breakup of Nigeria become feasible. The statement also claimed that Prof. Abdullahi said that there is also nothing wrong in Ndigbo asking for a country of their own.
