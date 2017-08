Nollywood divas explain why they are turning Babymamas

Being a single mother, or having a child out of wedlock, or being a Babymama, as they call unmarried women now, is not a strange phenomenon in Nigeria, or anywhere else in the world. But it turns worrisome when it is becoming a trend and even a fad as we have in our entertainment industry today. The post Nollywood divas explain why they are turning Babymamas appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story