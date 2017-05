Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya dies at 42

A very bright morning suddenly turned gloomy and sad as news of the passing away of ace actress Moji Olaiya hit tabloids and social platforms across the globe. Moji Olaiya, who was popular for her roles in movies like 'Nkan Adun', 'Agunbaniro', and 'No Pains No Gain', passed away in Canada two months after welcoming