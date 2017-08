Nobody will choose you; you have to choose yourself, Obasanjo tells youths

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says unless Nigerian youths come out to contest elective positions, old generation politicians will not quit the stage for them. The former president spoke on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the Youth Governance Dialogue organised to mark International Youth Day 2017. The programme was organised by Youth Development […] Read Full Story