No way you would’ve defeated me, Trump slams Obama

The war of words between outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump continued with Trump rejecting Obama’s claim that he could have defeated him in the November 8 presidential election if he had run against him. Trump, in a reply to the outgoing President’s claim, took to his twitter handle and wrote […] The post No way you would’ve defeated me, Trump slams Obama appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story