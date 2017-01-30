You are here:  Home  »  News  »  No ulterior motive over Onoghen’s acting as CJN – Adesokan, SAN
Update:  January 30, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

No ulterior motive over Onoghen’s acting as CJN – Adesokan, SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wale Adesokan is one of the reverred lawyers in Nigeria today. He has been in active legal practice since he was called to the Nigeria Bar 30 years ago. In this interview he spoke on the acting capacity of the present Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as little efforts of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA to address alleged corruption in the judiciary among others. The post No ulterior motive over Onoghen’s acting as CJN &#8211; Adesokan, SAN appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top