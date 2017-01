No record in Lagos land registry linking Saraki to properties in Ikoyi, witness tells CCT

AN operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Michael Wetkas, has told the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja that the Lagos State Land Registry did not have the record of [...] The post No record in Lagos land registry linking Saraki to properties in Ikoyi, witness tells CCT appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story