No power can bring me down – Wike

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that no power can bring him down because he is “solidly and comfortably” rooted in God. Wike, who made this remark at the Rivers State Headquarters of Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt during a special Christmas church service on Sunday, explained that […] The post No power can bring me down – Wike appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story