No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing’ – Buhari’s aide on political affairs, Femi Ojudu says

Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political affairs, Femi Ojudu, says that no one can accuse President Buhari of fraud, corruption and stealing in his administration. Speaking to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Ojudu said President Buhari is a honest and patriotic Nigerian who is committed to the growth of the country. &#8220;Our President is honest, [&#8230;] The post No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing&#8217; &#8211; Buhari&#8217;s aide on political affairs, Femi Ojudu says appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
