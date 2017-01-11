No news from Naturena
The Glamour Boys let four trialists through the door last week and are still assessing Italian striker Gustavo Paez and defenders Pedro Henrique Dias DeAmorim (Brazil), Miracle Gabeya (Malawi) and Ismael Olivier Toure (Ivory Coast).
Chiefs have also been speculatively linked with an unlikely move for Mamelodi Sundowns forward Anthony Laffor but club communications manager Vina Maphosa says he hasn’t heard a thing being discussed at Naturena regarding the Liberian star.
“Laffor? Not heard of that at the club,” Maphosa tells KickOff.com.
"Mthembu, we haven't done an