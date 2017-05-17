You are here:  Home  »  News  »  No law stops me from leaving PDP – Fayose
Update:  May 17, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

No law stops me from leaving PDP – Fayose

…Parades campaign buses without party logo &#160; Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has hinted on his readiness to quit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the protracted factional crisis tearing the green-red-white umbrella to shreds. The governor has also showcased new campaign buses which has no PDP name and logo fueling speculations that he hadRead More The post No law stops me from leaving PDP &#8211; Fayose appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
