No identity number, no passport in 2018 – NIS boss

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja From January 1, 2018, anybody without National Identification Number issued by the National Identity Management Commission will not be able to procure Nigerian passport. The condition applies to both first-time applicants and those renewing their expired document. The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Mohammed Babandede, disclosed this to State House correspondents […] Read Full Story