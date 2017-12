No civilian casualty in Boko Haram attack on food trucks – Army

The Nigerian Army on Monday denied the killings of civilians in an attack coordinated by the Boko Haram insurgents against the World Food Programme trucks on Saturday. The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, gave the clarification in a Short Service Message to newsmen in Maiduguri. Nicholas said that the troops escorting the trucks had