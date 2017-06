No cause for alarm over Buhari’s health, says minister

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, again on Wednesday assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm over the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London, United Kingdom to see his doctors. He said the President was in competent hands in London Mohammed […] Read Full Story