You are here:  Home  »  News  »  No Increase in Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas-NLNG
Update:  January 12, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 

No Increase in Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas-NLNG

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has refuted reports of an increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The rebuttal was contained in a statement by the NLNG’s spokesman, Kudo Eresia-Eke, on Wednesday. Eresia-Eke, the company’s General Manager External Affairs, said: “Nigeria LNG’s domestic LPG price is based on an international price index [&#8230;] The post No Increase in Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas-NLNG appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
News

