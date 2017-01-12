No Increase in Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas-NLNG
The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has refuted reports of an increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The rebuttal was contained in a statement by the NLNG’s spokesman, Kudo Eresia-Eke, on Wednesday. Eresia-Eke, the company’s General Manager External Affairs, said: “Nigeria LNG’s domestic LPG price is based on an international price index […]
