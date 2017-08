No ID number, no passport from 2018 — NIS

Fidelis Soriwei and Olalekan Adetayo The Nigeria Immigration Service says from January 1, 2018, anybody without the National Identification Number, issued by the National Identity Management Commission, will not be able to procure Nigerian passport. It added that the condition applied to both first-time applicants and those renewing their expired document. The Comptroller-General of the […] Read Full Story