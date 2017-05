Nnamdi Kanu not doing politics with Biafra project – Ejiofor

THE lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said that Nigeria has expired and nothing will make Nnamdi Kanu go into politics. The post Nnamdi Kanu not doing politics with Biafra project – Ejiofor appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story