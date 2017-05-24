You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ugwuonye barred from legal practice in Nigeria
Update:  May 24, 2017 

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer, Ugwuonye barred from legal practice in Nigeria

Lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye has been temporarily banned from legal practice in Nigeria. Ugwuonye recently joined the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu. The former United States-based Nigerian lawyer, who was disbarred in New York and Maryland for professional misconduct, was yesterday also disbarred in Nigeria,
