Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ugwuonye barred from legal practice in Nigeria
Lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye has been temporarily banned from legal practice in Nigeria. Ugwuonye recently joined the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu. The former United States-based Nigerian lawyer, who was disbarred in New York and Maryland for professional misconduct, was yesterday also disbarred in Nigeria, […]
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ugwuonye barred from legal practice in Nigeria
Read Full Story