Nkoana eyes promotion with Thanda

Update:  January 04, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

The former SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town man terminated his contract with Stellenbosch FC in December after making just four appearances for the sixth-placed club. He previously left University of Pretoria in the off-season following their relegation from the PSL. Thanda, who are 10 points clear of closest rivals Royal Eagles at the summit, are looking to relieve the pressure on striker Mhlengi Cele as they aim to return to the PSL following their relegation in 2009. "I have terminated my contract with Stellenbosch FC and I will be joining Thanda on a six-month plus two-year option Read Full Story
