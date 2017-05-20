Njie axed from Confed Cup squad
Njie, on loan at Olympique Marseille this season, has had a lack of game time at club level and also lost his place in the national team during Cameroon’s run to the African Nations Cup title in Gabon at the start of the year.
Andre Onana, who will play for Ajax Amsterdam in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Manchester United, has also been included by coach Hugo Broos despite being one of nine players who refused to go to Gabon in a clash of club versus country loyalty.
Olympique Lyonnais defender Nicolas Nkoulou is the only other player from the 23-mans squad at the Nations Cup who does not return as he has since retired from international football.
The squad is also for a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier at home to Morocco on June 9 and a pre-Confederation Cup friendly against Colombia in Getafe on June 13, the Cameroon Football Federation said.
Cameroon meet Chile, Australia and Germany at the Confederation Cup which Russia hosts from June 17-July 2.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Jules Goda (Ajaccio), Georges Mbokwe (Mjondalen), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla)
Defenders: Jean Louis Castelletto (Red Star), Fai Collins (Standard Liege), Mohamed Djettei (Gimnastic Tarragona), Jerome Guihoata (Panionios), Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague), Jonathan Ngwem (Progresso Sambizanga), Lucien Owona (Alcorcon), Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux)
Midfielders: Petrus Boumal (CSKA Sofia), Franck Boya (1860 Munich), Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian), Georges Mandjeck (Metz), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient), Edgar Salli (St Gallen), Sebastien Siani (Oostende), Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa (Olympique Marseille)
Forwards: Olivier Boumal (Panathinaikos), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye), Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Rheindorf Altach), Jean Pierre Nsame (Servette Geneva), Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern). Read Full Story